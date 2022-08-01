Man swept away in Thompson River a visitor from out of town, police say

Photo: Kristen Holliday Police tape surrounds an area at McArthur Island Park a day after a man was swept away in the Thompson River.

A man who was swept away and is believed to have drowned in the Thompson River on Saturday evening was a visitor from out of town, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Sgt. Kelly Butler said police believe the man was from Vernon.

Speaking with Castanet on Sunday afternoon, Butler said officials have continued to search for the missing man.

“We’ve had Air 4 up today, we have our RCMP boat out on the water,” Butler said.

She said divers with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were also attending to help with the search.

According to police, officers received a report of a missing man on the Thompson River — near McArthur Island Park — at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Witnesses indicate the male entered the river and was swept away by the current and did not resurface,” a police statement said.

“Civilians attempted to assist but were unable to reach him, and several boats in the area also responded but were also unable to located the male.”

Nick Smith said he was sitting behind soccer field 6 on McArthur Island when he heard two children running from the riverbank yelling for help as someone was drowning.

“I immediately sprinted past them to the river and saw two men already swimming, searching for the lost man,” Smith said in a message to Castanet Kamloops.

Smith said he ran back to his picnic area to call 911.

“I gave them my details and heard the fire truck shortly afterwards. I sprinted to the truck to tell them where the man went under.”

According to police, an extensive search was conducted by Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP.

Smith said he believes the city needs to put up fencing and signs to warn the public that they shouldn’t enter the river without a lifejacket.

“It could have been prevented,” Smith said.

In a statement, police said the public should be aware that currents in the river are unpredictable, with many sudden drop-offs along the riverbed.

“Caution should be exercised and PFD’s [personal flotation devices] worn when around moving water,” the police said.