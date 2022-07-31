Response continues for wildfires thought to have been sparked by lightning last week

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Firefighters continue to respond to some wildfires believed to have been sparked by lightning late last week.

Firefighters continue to respond to wildfires in the Thompson-Nicola region believed to have been sparked by lightning late last week.

Melanie Bibeau, fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service, said a 16.7 hectare wildfire burning south of Ashcroft near Minaberriet Creek is still considered to be out of control.

The fire was discovered on Thursday.

“We have a 20 person unit crew actioning that fire,” Bibeau said, adding that two smaller wildfires nearby — four hectares and 0.01 hectares in size — are now under control.

Bibeau said a 13.3 hectare wildfire burning north of Nicola Lake is now being held.

The fire, located near Mab Lake, was discovered on Friday. Bibeau said about 18 personnel were working to fight the blaze, including a 10 person contract crew, a four-person initial attack crew, and four members of the Lower Nicola Fire Department.

A 3.7 hectare wildfire, located north of Kamloops Lake near Watching Creek, is still burning out of control.

Bibeau said the fire is being actioned by two helicopters and two initial attack crews.