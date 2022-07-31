BC Wildfire Service responding to small wildfire near Chase

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A new, spot-sized wildfire has been discovered burning near Chase.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, said the wildfire, burning near Chum Lake Forest Service Road, is 0.01 hectares in size, and highly visible to the Chase and Squilax communities.

Coray said as of Sunday afternoon, three to four crew members — along with air support — are responding.

“There will be a helicopter and a bird dog in the area,” Coray said, adding they are planning to send air tankers as well.

Coray said the air tankers will be dropping retardant in the area of the fire.

Coray said she encourages people to download the BCWS mobile app, which allows users to report wildfires to first responders.

Users can add a photo of the wildfire to their report, which is then sent to BCWS.

“It helps our team immensely in deciding what procedures to use, what resources to send, and it can make our decisions just that much quicker,” Coray said.