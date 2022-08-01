Community happy to be back at Kamloopa Powwow after two years

The Kamloopa Powwow returned on Saturday for the first time in two years.

The event — one of the largest powwows in North America — drew thousands of people, including dancers and drummers from across Canada and the United States who came out to compete.

With the last two events cancelled, some participants said coming back to the T’kemlups Powwow Arbour was like coming home.

“It's kind of like magical, when you're in it, it just feels so good,” said Dallas George, a dancer competing in the powwow.

“Especially since not having the Kamloopa Powwow these past few years. It's just been an amazing energy everyone's happy and celebrating this weekend.”

Selene Peters, a dancer and judge for the weekend events, said she missed the Kamloopa Powwow.

“It feels so great to dance,” Peters said.

“I’m so happy to be back.”

The powwow was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the event was cancelled for the second consecutive year. Organizers cited ongoing pandemic concerns, and grief felt by Indigenous communities after the confirmation of unmarked graves near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Muriel Thomas, a resident who came out to the powwow, said the community knew it wouldn’t be long before they were back for the annual event.

“We knew that it would be back, and that we'd be here again enjoying it,” Thomas said.

Participants said they were happy to be there, even in the blistering, record-breaking heat.

“Everybody looks happy to be here. Even though it's so hot. But it's just great energy, it's good to see everybody back again,” said attendee Annette Thomas.

In the weeks leading up to this year's powwow, organizers received strong backlash from many on social media who criticized posted competition rules.

Many said the rules were prejudiced against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and enforced colonial blood quantum requirements.

Kamloopa Powwow organizers posted an apology video to Facebook and said they would be revisiting the wording to ensure inclusion.

The move was applauded by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc leadership.

“We thank and support the Kamloopa Powwow Society for taking corrective steps to address the outdated rules. Those rules do not reflect TteS values,” said a statement from Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, written on behalf of TteS council.

“TteS Chief and council endorses the implementation of a national action plan that addresses violence against Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and 2SLGBTQQIA++. They are our people and are our kweseltken, our family, and we all hold them dear and are honoured to be walking in solidarity and unity with each other.”