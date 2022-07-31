More temperature records fall, but heat warning could end by the start of the work week

More temperature records fell in the Southern Interior as the heat warning continues for most of B.C.

On Saturday Kamloops set a new high-temperature mark for July 30, when the mercury topped out at 39.0 C. That beats the old record of 38.9, set in 1971.

In the Ashcroft area, the high was 40.5 C, tying for the warmest on the books, which was set in 2018.

The only other record to fall on Saturday was in Port Hardy, on northern Vancouver Island. It was 25.7 C yesterday, surpassing the 2020 record of 24.6 C.

Earlier in the week, several records were smashed as the extreme heat set in, including in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

An upper disturbance is forecast to slide into parts of the B.C. Interior over the next few days, bringing showers to some areas, and slightly cooler temperatures. The heat warning will likely be lifted for the Southern Interior by Tuesday.