Recovery team on Thompson River after man swept away near McArthur Island Park

Photo: Google Maps McArthur Island Park

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be on the Thompson River again Sunday, looking for a missing man.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Kamloops RCMP received a report of a man missing in the river near McArthur Island Park.

According to police, witnesses said the man entered the river and was swept away by the current and did not resurface. People at the scene tried to save him but couldn't reach the man. Boats in the area at the time also tried to help but were unable to locate him.

An extensive search was conducted by Kamloops Fire and Rescue and the RCMP. The underwater recovery team will be back in the area attempting to recover the missing male.

Kamloops RCMP is reminding the public that the currents in the Thompson River are unpredictable and the riverbed has many sudden drop-offs.

A statement from police said people should use caution and wear life jackets when around moving water.