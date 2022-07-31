186852
Kamloops  

Springhill Drive area water service restored after earlier water main break, city says

Water service restored

UPDATE: 11:47 a.m.

The City of Kamloops said normal water service has been restored to Upper Sahali neighbourhoods as of 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

ORIGINAL: 9:28 a.m.

Residents in some Upper Sahali neighbourhoods may experience low water pressure Sunday morning after a nearby water main break.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said water volume might be low for properties on Springfield Place, Springview Place, Springridge Place and Springhaven Place.

As of 6 a.m., the city said it doesn’t know when regular service will resume, but advised that updates will be posted as they become available.

