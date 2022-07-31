Springhill Drive area water service restored after earlier water main break, city says

UPDATE: 11:47 a.m.
The City of Kamloops said normal water service has been restored to Upper Sahali neighbourhoods as of 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
ORIGINAL: 9:28 a.m.
Residents in some Upper Sahali neighbourhoods may experience low water pressure Sunday morning after a nearby water main break.
In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said water volume might be low for properties on Springfield Place, Springview Place, Springridge Place and Springhaven Place.
As of 6 a.m., the city said it doesn’t know when regular service will resume, but advised that updates will be posted as they become available.
Residents of Springfield Pl, Springview Pl, Springridge Pl, and Springhaven Pl may experience low water pressure/volume this morning due to a water break in the area. ETA for regular service is unknown at this point. We will post updates as they become available. #kamloops pic.twitter.com/L6ORM3APl0— City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) July 31, 2022