Kamloops  

Some Sahali residents may have low water pressure after water main break, city says

Water main break in Sahali

Residents in some Upper Sahali neighbourhoods may experience low water pressure Sunday morning after a nearby water main break.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said water volume might be low for properties on Springfield Place, Springview Place, Springridge Place and Springhaven Place.

As of 6 a.m., the city said it doesn’t know when regular service will resume, but advised that updates will be posted as they become available.

