Kamloops police investigate burglary at Notre Dame Drive business

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops police say they are investigating an early morning burglary that happened last weekend, at a business near Notre Dame Drive.

Mounties said officers responded to a commercial alarm at a business located on the 1300-block of Dalhousie Drive on July 23, about 3:10 a.m.

According to police, multiple officers went to the business and confirmed a break-in and theft, but no suspect was found.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident, or has video of the area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.