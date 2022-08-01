197408
Kamloops  

Kamloops police investigate burglary at Notre Dame Drive business

Police investigate burglary

Kamloops police say they are investigating an early morning burglary that happened last weekend, at a business near Notre Dame Drive.

Mounties said officers responded to a commercial alarm at a business located on the 1300-block of Dalhousie Drive on July 23, about 3:10 a.m.

According to police, multiple officers went to the business and confirmed a break-in and theft, but no suspect was found.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident, or has video of the area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

