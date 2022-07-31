Firefighters rescue Kamloops man from Thompson River Wednesday morning

Photo: Sydney Chisholm KFR responds for water rescue on the Thompson River, Wednesday morning.

Daniel Brown made his way to the beach near McArthur Island — soaking wet, without shoes and his legs covered in cuts — after firefighters pulled him out of the Thompson River.

“I just about drowned,” Brown said to his wife.

“My boat sunk.”

On Wednesday morning, Brown said he went out on the river to test out a motor he put on his kayak.

“I was out and doing fine and all of a sudden my boat started to sink and I couldn't get out of the water,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Brown said he found himself trapped under his boat, unable to swim to the surface.

“I was trying to get out of the water and couldn't get out,” he explained.

Brown said he thought he was going to drown.

Just before 10 a.m., Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to the Thompson River near Holt Street in Brock for a water rescue.

Brown said when KFR arrived, he and his boat were stuck under a dock, and emergency responders helped him out of the water.

Brown said he wasn’t sure what would have happened if rescue crews hadn’t arrived when they did.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue multiple times but did not receive a response.