Shuswap Road at LaFarge is closed due to a police incident.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress for the road, one kilometre east of Kamloops.

There is no estimated time for when it will reopen, DriveBC said.

The next update is expected to be at 1:30 p.m.