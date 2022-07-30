Man claims he was bear sprayed on North Shore, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say a man claims to have been randomly attacked with bear spray on the North Shore.

On Monday, at about 3:10 a.m., a Mountie was patrolling the area of Richmond Avenue when a man approached and said that another man came up to him, without saying anything and bear sprayed him, according to police.

The man said it happened near 8th Street and Tranquille Road. The suspect was described only as wearing a long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone who witnessed or as information about this incident can call police at 250-828-3000.