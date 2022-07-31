Langley man arrested on Kamloops bus after disturbance, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say a man from Langley was arrested on a city bus after making threats and damaging city property.

On Tuesday, at about 1:15 p.m., Mounties say they responded to the 1200-block of Summit Drive, where a man was allegedly threatening someone and damaging a city bus.

Officers arrived to find a bystander holding the suspect down, police said, the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

“Throughout his interaction with police, the suspect made threats directed at all police in general and continuously shouted racist comments at one of the responding officers,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

According to RCMP, the man was held in custody to sober up and calm down, before being released with a court date. Police expect the man to be charged following the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, has information or video footage related to this investigation can call police at 250-828-3000.