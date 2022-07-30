Crews continue to battle Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton, some growth at higher elevations

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth at the Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton.

On July 29, conditions were hot and dry, and fire activity increased mid-day.

“There was growth in high elevation areas, north of the Stein River. Yesterday afternoon, the fire was quite active in steep, rugged terrain where access is limited. Helicopters were bucketing steadily through the day, and were effective in reducing fire behaviour. The rocky slopes and sparse fuels have slowed fire growth in certain areas. Afternoon temperatures and low humidity, today, are predicted to increase fire behaviour upslope of the Stein River. As a result, smokier conditions are expected this afternoon,” said a statement on the BCWS website.

In the Stein Valley, crews are working to establish wet lines and fuel-free areas. Crews are also patrolling the Stryen Creek area and are working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Over the past few days, the structure protection branch has installed 1,150 feet of hose and sprinkler systems, west, along the Stein Valley walking path. The purpose of this water-delivery system is to increase fuel moisture content and relative humidity in valley bottoms, to protect park infrastructure and cultural values.

There was little to no fire activity on the east flank of the blaze and aerial infrared scanning is scheduled in coming days to identify any remaining hot spots.

Crews continue to make progress in establishing containment lines on the north flank which is stable and there is minimal growth east of the Stein Valley.

Crews continue to establish containment lines along the south flank.

Members of the Lytton First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service continue to work in partnership to identify and protect cultural values and structures that may be impacted.