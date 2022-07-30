Police looking for civilian who aided in arrest

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Mounties say they want to thank a civilian who stepped in to help an officer on Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer was doing a wellness check on the 1000-block of Westminster Avenue just after 10 a.m. when a physical altercation between the officer and a suspect occurred.

The officer called for emergency police backup, but the first on scene was a nearby civilian.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the officer was responding to a standard complaint about group of people allegedly using drugs and acting in a lewd manner, and when the officer arrived, one of the men quickly left.

“Police checks confirmed the man had a warrant and the officer began patrolling the area to locate him,” Evelyn said in a news release.

RCMP said the officer found the suspect in an alleyway on the 900-block of Tranquille Road and tried to arrest him. Police said the suspect allegedly became resistant, leading to a struggle that went to the ground.

A nearby civilian came to the aid of the officer, and helped secure the suspect until other police arrived, RCMP said.

“The officer was alone at the time of the arrest and without the assistance of the civilian, the situation could have quickly gotten worse during the short time it took for other officers to locate him,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn said the civilian left before the officer could get his name.

According to police, the support provided by the civilian was appreciated, and the Kamloops RCMP Detachment would like to thank him in person.

If you are the civilian, or know who this person is, you can call police at 250-828-3000.