Former Kamloops prisoner sues over alleged delays in getting parasite removed

A former Kamloops inmate is suing the provincial and federal governments over alleged delays over access to healthcare behind bars.

In a lawsuit filed this week in Kamloops, Rick William Dennis claims he started experiencing pain and blood in his stool while locked up at Kamloops Regional Corrections Centre in October 2019.

Williams has a violent criminal past and was most recently sentenced in 2020 to six years in prison for carving the word “rat” into a man who cooperated with police.

The lawsuit claims that in April 2020 Williams' lawyer sent KRCC a message to confirm his clients medical issues and to request they be investigated.

As of Dec. 8, 2020, when Williams’ was sentenced and transferred to the federal prison system, his condition remained undiagnosed.

While in federal custody at the Mountain and Kent institutions in Agassiz, B.C., the civil claim alleged Williams continued to complain about pain and the feeling that he was being bitten on the inside.

Then in late summer or fall of 2021, Williams underwent a colonoscopy and a parasite was discovered living inside him that was removed following a “relatively straightforward” treatment.

The lawsuit claims the “extensive delay” in diagnosing the parasite was caused by negligence by the provincial and federal prison systems. The suit claims injury to internal organs and bowels, pain and suffering and a variety of damages.

“The plaintiff says he had to suffer for an unnecessarily lengthy period of time with the parasite inside his body causing him pain and suffering,” the suit claims.

The provincial and federal governments have not responded to the lawsuit in court. None of its allegations have been tested or proven.