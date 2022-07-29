MP Frank Caputo still committed to reconciliation efforts, hopes Pope visit will help heal

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo says he hopes the Pope’s visit to Canada will help residential school survivors heal.

According to a statement from the MP’s office, Caputo participated as Offertory Gift Processor earlier this week in the Papal Mass held at Commonwealth Stadium, in Edmonton.

Caputo, his wife and daughter participated alongside a residential school survivor and her son.

“I affirm efforts at reconciliation and hope that the Pope’s visit will contribute to long term healing for all those affected by residential schools,” Caputo said in the statement.

“I remain personally committed to doing all that I can as a Canadian and as a Member of Parliament to ensure that reconciliation is action based each and every day. I will do my best to be an ally to Indigenous people in my riding and throughout Canada in continuing to right past wrongs.”