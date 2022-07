Photo: Castanet Staff

Due to the heat wave continuing through the weekend, the cooling centre at Sandman Centre will stay open until Monday.

According to a statement from the City of Kamloops, the cooling centre— located at 300 Lorne Street— will remain open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily to provide residents with temporary relief from the heat.

The city says it will monitor the weather forecast and provide an update on Tuesday on when the cooling centre is expected to close.