Clearwater and Ashcroft emergency departments closed Friday night, due to staffing shortages

Photo: Contributed Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital

UPDATE: 4:24 p.m.

The Ashcroft Emergency Department will be closed Friday night due to limited staffing.

According to a news release from Interior Health, the Ashcroft Hospital will be diverting emergency visits to Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

IH said regular service will resume Saturday at 8 a.m.

Typically, the Ashcroft emergency department is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.on Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

ORIGINAL: 3:00 p.m.

The emergency department in Clearwater will once again close overnight due to staffing shortages.

The Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be diverting emergency visits to Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. until Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital has been the site of frequent closures this spring and summer. The emergency department was also closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning and Wednesday night until Friday morning this week.

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” Interior Health said in a statement and urged anyone in the North Thompson in need of emergency care to call 911 or visit Royal Inland Hospital.