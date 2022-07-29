Police renewing request for information about 2013 disappearance

Photo: RCMP Dean Kelly Morrison

Almost nine years after a Merritt man’s disappearance, police are once again asking the public for information.

According to RCMP, on Oct. 22, 2013, 44-year-old Dean Kelly Morrison left his job contract painting at Stump Lake Ranch near Kamloops and never returned home.

Police say the investigation into Morrison’s disappearance is still open.

“Over the years we have maintained contact with Dean’s family, who sadly still don’t have any concrete answers about the disappearance of their loved one,” Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace said in a statement.

“If you know what happened to Dean, or have information that could be related to this investigation and haven’t shared it with us yet, it’s not too late. Not knowing what’s happened to a loved one can create an unmeasurable void for any family.”

RCMP said they are hoping someone from the public knows something that could help bring closure to Morrison’s family.

The last official search for Dean was in 2019 when Search and Rescue covered new and previously searched areas in and around Stump Lake, south of Kamloops.

Anyone with information about Dean Morrison’s disappearance, call Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800.