Wildfire smoke expected to impact South Thompson

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Officials say wildfire smoke will likely impact the South Thompson

Officials say Kamloops will likely be impacted by wildfire smoke this weekend.

Environment Canada posted a Smoky Skies Bulletin, Friday morning advising of wildfire smoke for the next 24-48 hours.

All of the South Thompson is expected to see the smoke, including the communities of Kamloops, Rayleigh, Monte Creek, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Logan Lake.

According to the bulletin, during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases, including many harmful chemicals.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the statement said.

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

Environment Canada suggests residents take extra precautions to limit exposure to the smoke.

Officials expect the next update will be Saturday.