BCWS reporting new wildfire south-east of Savona, Friday morning

Photo: BCWS Wildfire reported at Durand Creek, BCWS Interactive Map

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire south-east of Savona.

As of this morning, the fire at Durand Creek is estimated as 0.2 of a hectare in size.

BCWS Fire Information Officer Taylor Colman said a four person initial attack crew is still on site.

“We do have a helicopter that is doing aerial reconnaissance in the area just looking to see if there's other fires popping up,” Colman told Castanet Kamloops.

Lightning is the suspected cause of the wildfire according to BCWS.

BCWS is reporting 17 new fires in the province over the last two days.