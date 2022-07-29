Two of five wildfires west of Kamloops now under control

Photo: Dean Kraeling

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says they are now dealing with a total of five fires within the Kamloops Zone of the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The Cornwall Creek wildfire, the Minaberriet Creek wildfire and the Cornwall Lookout wildfire located south of Ashcroft are sharing response resources. The Cornwell Lookout wildfire is now classified as under control while the other two wildfires remain classified as out of control.

“These fires are receiving fire suppression from a 20-person unit crew, two initial attack crews, aerial resources, two water tenders and a bulldozer,” said BCWS.

“The only fire that has reported growth is the Cornwall Creek wildfire which has grown to four hectares.”

Crews are also responding to two wildfires in the Red Point and Durand Creek areas located west of Kamloops. The Durand Creek wildfire is estimated to be 0.2 hectares and is now classified as under control. The Red Point wildfire is estimated to be spot sized and classified as out of control.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the three new wildfires about 11.5 kilometers southwest of Ashcroft are clustered less than two kilometers apart.

The Cornwall Creek wildfire is estimated at two hectares, while the Minaberriet Creek wildfire is estimated at 16.6 hectares.

The Cornwall Lookout wildfire is spot sized.

Two of the fires were discovered on Thursday night while the third was discovered Friday morning by crews responding to the other fires.

“One five-person initial attack crew, a helicopter and air tankers are responding. Two water tenders and a bulldozer are providing support,” said BCWS on Twitter.

“An additional helicopter with a three-person rappel crew is en route. Resources are being shared between all incidents.”

The fires are burning at rank one and two.

ORIGINAL 6:50 a.m.

Three new wildfires have started west of Kamloops.

The largest is southwest of Ashcroft at Minaberriet Creek.

It is estimated at 10 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

Those passing by on the Trans-Canada Highway say a storm blew through Thursday evening and suspect the fire may have been lightning caused, although BCWS has yet to determine that.

Not far away, another fire at Cornwall Creek is estimated at two hectares in size.

Both fires started Thursday night.

Closer to Kamloops, a new fire is listed on the north shore of Kamloops Lake.

It is currently spot-sized at 0.01 of a hectare.