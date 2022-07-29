Three new wildfires west of Kamloops, largest near Ashcroft

Photo: Dean Kraeling

Three new wildfires have started west of Kamloops.

The largest is southwest of Ashcroft at Minaberriet Creek.

It is estimated at 10 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

Those passing by on the Trans-Canada Highway say a storm blew through Thursday evening and suspect the fire may have been lightning caused, although BCWS has yet to determine that.

Not far away, another fire at Cornwall Creek is estimated at two hectares in size.

Both fires started Thursday night.

Closer to Kamloops, a new fire is listed on the north shore of Kamloops Lake.

It is currently spot-sized at 0.01 of a hectare.