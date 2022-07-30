Proposed eight unit townhouse complex for downtown Kamloops will go to public hearing

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a new proposed eight-unit townhouse development for Eighth Avenue and Nicola Street in downtown Kamloops.

A multi-family development proposed for a downtown Kamloops neighbourhood will be going to a public hearing after city council voted to move the project to the next step.

During a July 19 council meeting, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the eight-unit development is proposed for a property located on the northeast corner of Nicola Street and Eighth Avenue.

“The applicant is looking to remove the existing two homes that are on the property, as well as the garage, in order to construct an eight unit rental complex which will be comprised of two four-plex buildings,” Kwiatkowski said.

In a report prepared for council, staff said the three-storey townhouse development suits the proposed location as it will create a transition between nearby higher density apartment buildings and neighbouring single-family homes.

"Some privacy fencing will be installed along the east property line along with a hedge, and there's also going to be fencing along the laneway,” Kwiatkowski said.

Kiwatkowski said the development includes 17 off-street parking stalls, located primarily in ground-floor garages for each unit that will be accessed by a private lane off of Eighth Avenue.

Some visitor parking will also be included.

“Landscape for the development includes street trees, shrubs and perennial plantings to act as a buffer with the neighbouring property to the east,” the staff report said.

“Amenity space features private balconies and rooftop patios.”

The staff report said the developer canvassed 45 neighbouring homes in the 700 and 800-block of Nicola Street and the 800-block of Battle Street.

“Of the residences visited, 18 people were at home. Responses to the proposal were a mix of positive, negative and neutral/indifferent,” the report said.

The report said concerns were raised related to parking and the desire for more trees, while positive comments were received regarding the project character and the provision of rental housing.

Mayor and councillors, with the exception of Coun. Mike O'Reilly, who was not present for the vote, voted to approve the first two readings of a bylaw amendment necessary for the project.

The public hearing for the proposed development is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.