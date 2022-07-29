Hot Nite will return to downtown Kamloops next week with a full show

Photo: Castanet Staff Attendees enjoy cars at the 2021 Hot Nite in the City event.

Hot Nite in the City is set to return to Downtown Kamloops next weekend, with the popular annual show and shine selling out all its entry spots.

Organizer Ron Popove said earlier this week, they hit — and exceeded — all 500 entry spots, which closed down vehicle registrations for the 27th annual event.

“It’s going to be a great show,” Popove said.

“We’re full — the only way you’re going to get in is once we park everything, if there’s room, we may be able to slide you in.”

Hot Nite in the City showcases all makes and models of vehicles, from vintage cars to big rigs, with vendors and live music rounding out the event.

This year’s show and shine will kick off with the annual poker run on Friday, Aug. 5, which will take participating vehicles on a route past city retirement homes and long term care facilities.

The poker run will be followed by a foot-powered tricycle drag race event on Victoria Street.

The drag race will feature custom tricycles created by Dubs Kustoms.

“We shut the street down at 6 p.m. and start racing until about 10,” Popove said.

The main event starts on Saturday.

“We start moving the cars in at around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 o’clock, we’ll have a full-blown car show,” Popove said.

Popove said the show will include muscle cars, street rods, hot rods, a display of electric vehicles, and cars from the Roadman Car Club, the Vintage Car Club of Canada and Pharaohs Car Club, among others.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers will also be participating.

Popove said a locally-owned Jeep with a military history is scheduled to make an appearance.

"The Jeep actually landed in Normandy in the Second World War and worked its way through Germany. …It’s a long history, but it wound up in Kamloops, and the gentleman that got it refurbished it right back to what it looked like in the Second World War,” Popove said.

Residents are advised there will be road closures in downtown Kamloops during on the evening of Aug. 5, and throughout the day on Aug. 6.

According to the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, the 300-block and 400-block of Victoria St., as well as Fourth Avenue from Landsdowne Street to Seymour Street, will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 6, Victoria Street will be closed from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue. Second Avenue, Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue will also be closed to traffic from Landsdowne Street to Seymour Street.

The road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Drivers reminded to use caution and obey all traffic controls when driving near the event.

More information on Hot Nite in the City can be found on the show website.