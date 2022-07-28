City of Kamloops to auction off surplus assets, unclaimed bicycles

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops will be hosting a three-day online auction to sell surplus assets like tools, automotive parts, office furniture, electronic equipment and bicycles.

A news release from the city said the event will be held in partnership with Team Auctions from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6.

Ray Sison, the city’s purchasing and inventory manager, said in a statement this is the first time the city has held an auction like this.

“We hope it will be a good opportunity for residents and local industry to find deals on items they can use while freeing up space in city storage facilities and earning some return to support the city’s general reserves,” Sison said.

The city said residents and business owners can view new and used assets for sale, including tools, automotive parts, small and large industrial equipment, electronic and audio-visual equipment, and office furniture, equipment and decor.

The auction will also include nearly 100 unclaimed bikes that have been acquired by the city and the RCMP.

The city encouraged residents who are looking for a lost or stolen bike to attend the event.

“Bikes identified by owners will not be sold but will be returned to the city’s Community Services Division so the owner can file an official claim,” the city statement said.

Sison said he hopes the event can help residents be reunited with lost or stolen bicycles.

“We have extended evening hours on both days for viewing to try to accommodate people’s schedules and to give them an opportunity to make a claim,” Sison said.

The city said a full inventory is available for viewing on the Team Auctions website, where bidding will happen.

Items can be viewed in person at Valleyview Arena — located at 353 Highland Road — from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and starts closing at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

People can register for the auction and find more information by clicking here.