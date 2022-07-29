Province announces youth support service Foundry to open in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Staff Sheila Malcolmson, provincial minister of mental health and addictions, stands alongside representatives from Interior Community Services, Foundry BC, and and a young adult who has accessed Foundry's services after announcing a Foundry centre will be established in Kamloops.

The B.C. government is providing $1 million in funding to establish a Foundry centre in the City of Kamloops — a space which provides mental health and substance use support to young people.

On Thursday, Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said the Kamloops facility will be one of 22 of Foundry centres across the province — including spaces in Penticton and Kelowna — that are either currently operating or have been recently announced.

“Foundry will be a real beacon of hope for young people in your community and in the surrounding areas. When Foundry opens its doors,, youth ages 12 to 24 and their families can get free, confidential, age-friendly supports,” Malcolmson said.

Malcolmson said examples of services offered include mental health and substance use services, primary and sexual healthcare, and youth and family peer support.

“When young person makes the courageous decision to recognize that they need help, to step forward and ask for help, they will be met at Foundry with dignity and respect in a place that is designed exactly for them,” Malcolmson said.

According to the province, it will provide annual funding towards the facility’s operations and services, with an additional $1 million provided to help establish the centre.

Val Janz, chief operating officer for Interior Community Services — which will operate the future Foundry Kamloops — said she hopes to see the centre open its doors in early 2024.

Janz said they are currently looking for a suitable place for the centre, which would ideally located downtown with about 10,000 square feet of space. She said ICS will be hiring a project manager to take on the responsibility of planning the new facility.

Malcolmson said the pandemic, and supply chain and construction challenges have contributed to other Foundry spaces in B.C. seeing some delays with opening.

She said community partners like ICS will also play a role in deciding when the doors open.

“First job is to find the location, so we hope it'll be as soon as possible,” Malcolmson said.

In the meantime, Malcolmson said youth can use the Foundry BC app — or can contact the network by telephone — to connect with virtual mental health and substance use counselling and other supports.

Toni Carlton, director for community, culture and connection for Foundry BC, said the network brings together services for youth all under one roof while also providing continuity of care.

Doctors, nurses and peer support workers are able to work closely together to assist a young person in need of support.

“[Youth] can come in and access mental health and substance use supports, they can come in and access primary care supports often through doctors, nurses, around a variety of issues that support primary care,” Carlton said.

She said that other social services offered through a Foundry centre could also include help with education or employment supports, or assistance with food-security related needs.

“We are so excited to work with Interior Community Services to create a Foundry here in Kamloops,” Carlton said.

Tracy Hoot, ICS board chair, thanked community members and agencies for supporting their proposal to Foundry requesting a Kamloops centre.

“We were not surprised at how quickly our community came together to support a much-needed resource for our youth in our community. …This is definitely an exciting day for us and for our youth in our community,” Hoot said.

“ICS’ model is about enriching lives and strengthening community, and that's exactly what this Foundry is going to do for us.”