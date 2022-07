Photo: Castanet Staff

Castanet Kamloops readers have the chance to win a summer sports package courtesy of the Kamloops Broncos and Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

The sports package includes two season tickets to Kamloops Broncos home games and golf passes to the Kamloops Country Club.

The contest is open now, and will run until Saturday, July 30.

To enter to win, click here.