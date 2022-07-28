IH monitoring algae bloom on Mamit Lake, advises caution

Photo: Google Maps Mamit Lake.

Interior Health officials are monitoring an algae bloom on Mamit Lake, warning visitors to stay away from the bloom and to consider providing pets and livestock with other sources of drinking water.

Mamit Lake is located along Highway 97C, south of the community of Logan Lake.

In a statement, the health authority said algae blooms have the potential to produce harmful toxins.

“Avoid all direct contact with the bloom. If contact is made, rinse your body with clean water,” IH said in a statement.

“Recreational activities, such as swimming, are discouraged.”

The health authority said people should not consume drinking water directly from the lake.

“If your source water intake is Mamit Lake, consider using an alternate source for drinking water. Contact your water supplier for more information,” the statement said.

“Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water.”