Barriere announces complete fire ban within district boundaries

Photo: Pexels The District of Barriere has banned campfires within its boundaries due to extreme hot weather.

A complete fire ban is in place for the District of Barriere.

According to a notice posted on the district’s website, the fire ban will be in effect within District of Barriere boundaries as of noon on Wednesday, July 27.

“With the extreme heat being forecasted, this complete fire ban will remain in place until further notice,” the district said.

While Barriere has enacted its own campfire ban, the BC Wildfire Service has not yet banned campfires in any of the six regional fire centres throughout the province.

Within the Kamloops Fire Centre — which covers a region from the Cariboo mountains to the U.S. border — category two and three open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels are banned.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, these prohibitions apply to all public and private land, but local bylaws and bans supersede provincial rules.

“Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect,” the BCWS said.