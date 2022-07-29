Environment Canada forecasting continued high temperatures for long weekend

Photo: Castanet Staff Riverside Park during last summer's heat dome.

This B.C. Day long weekend is going to be hot.

According to Environment Canada, the current heat wave isn’t going anywhere soon.

Friday’s forecast is predicted to reach a high of 38 C with mainly sunny conditions.

Overnight, Environment Canada expects the temperature to drop to a more mild 19 C on Friday night and Saturday night.

The Kamloops night sky is expected to be clear all weekend long, perfect for those hoping to star gaze.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching 37 C and 38 C.

The sunshine continues into B.C. Day with a high of 36 C for the provincial holiday.

Early into next week, Environment Canada forecasts a bit of a cooling trend. Tuesday is predicted to see a high of 27 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the South Thompson, including Kamloops, which is expected to be in effect until Sunday.