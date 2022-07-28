Kamloops police asking for help to identify suspects in burglary investigation

Photo: RCMP Suspects caught on camera during North Shore burglary.

Kamloops RCMP are hoping someone can identify two suspects caught on camera during a North Shore burglary earlier this month.

Mounties said on July 16, they received a report of a break and enter to a business on the 700-block of Fortune Drive. The break-in happened at about 3:55 a.m.

According to police, security video shows the suspects damaged the door, then stole drinks and candy from inside.

“We are releasing images of the suspects to the public with the hope that someone will recognize them and contact police, helping to further the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information related to this incident can call police at 250-828-3000.