TNRD says residents can access regional district libraries for heat relief

Residents in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are invited to access their local libraries if they need to find some shelter and relief from heat.

In a news release, the TNRD said bottled water will be distributed to libraries in the region, available as of Thursday, July 28.

“All 11 TNRD libraries are air-conditioned, and residents are encouraged to access their local library if they need relief from the heat. Free wi-fi is available at all libraries as well,” the statement said.

The TNRD noted the Ashcroft Library is closed for renovations, and extended hours remain in place at the Cache Creek Library.

Other cooling centres throughout the regional district include Sandman Centre, the Ashcroft Hub, council chambers at Clinton Village Office and the Creekside Seniors Centre in Chase.

The Merritt Civic Centre is open as a cooling centre, as is the Barriere Legion Basement and the Dutch Lake Community Centre in Clearwater.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for several regions across the province, including the South Thompson, the Fraser Canyon and Nicola.

The heat warning is in effect until Sunday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to B.C. this week,” said a statement from Environment Canada.

“A gradual cooling trend is expected early next week. Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal norms on Tuesday.”