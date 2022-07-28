Castanet asks residents how they are staying safe and beating the heat as temperatures rise

Sydney Chisholm

With temperatures forecasted to reach the high 30's this week, and with heat warnings issued for much of the province, Castanet News is on the streets asking residents how they are staying safe and beating the heat.

Many residents said they are keeping to air-conditioned spaces. One man said he tries to stay in the cool air as much as possible.

“I’ve got air-conditioning on at the house, we’ve got air-conditioning on at work,” he said.

“And I’m not outside for very much.”

Others said spending their days at a swimming hole was the way to go.

“I’m just going to go down to the river, take it easy on the beach,” another man told Castanet News.

One local youngster said he would be going swimming either at his friends' pool or the public pool in Westsyde.

Staying hydrated was another common theme amongst locals trying to beat the heat.

“Homemade iced tea,... [I] drink it everyday,” a resident explained.

Even tourists said they are just trying to stay hydrated in the dry Kamloops climate.

“I’m just drinking a lot more water because it’s so dry here,” a visitor from Nova Scotia said.

During extreme heat waves and higher summer temperatures, Health Canada suggests residents wear loose-fitting, light coloured clothing made of breathable fabric. People should also spend a few hours in a cool or air-conditioned space to cool off.

According to HealthLinkBC, extreme heat can have major health risks, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outside.

People should watch for signs of heat exhaustion like skin rash, muscle cramps, dizziness, vomiting and headaches.

Health Canada says anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids.