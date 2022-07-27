Clearwater emergency department closed until Friday morning

Photo: Interior Health Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital

The emergency department in Clearwater is once again closed due to staffing shortages.

The Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be diverting emergency visits to Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital beginning Wednesday night at 6 p.m. until Friday morning at 7 a.m.

The emergency department was also closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning this week. The hospital's emergency department has been dealing with staffing issues for several months, resulting in frequent closures.

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” Interior Health said in a statement.