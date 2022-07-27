Kamloops RCMP say 31 thefts from cars, 9 bike thefts reported last week

There were 31 thefts from motor vehicles and nine bicycle thefts reported to Kamloops RCMP last week, according to police statistics.

Between July 18 and July 24, there were about five thefts from vehicles that happened in North Kamloops, three in the Mount Paul and Sun Rivers areas, and 17 reported from South Shore neighbourhoods.

According to police, there were seven thefts from cars that happened in Downtown Kamloops. Six such thefts were reported from Aberdeen, and three happened while vehicles were parked in Sahali.

One theft was reported in Valleyview.

Police data indicates there were two thefts from vehicles that happened near Eighth Street on the North Shore, while another two thefts were reported along Fortune Drive.

From July 18 to July 24, there were nine bicycle thefts reported to Kamloops police.

Five bikes were stolen from Downtown Kamloops and the West End, while two were taken from Sahali.

One bike was reported stolen from near the Overlanders Bridge on the North Shore, and another bicycle was taken from Pineview.