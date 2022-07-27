Local man facing 10 charges after disturbance call, police say

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Police say a call about a disturbance led to Mounties finding missing wallets and identification, and arresting one man.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to Howe Road and Balmoral Road on Friday about 7:15 a.m., where a man was arguing with a person who was allegedly in possession of his stolen property.

At the scene, officers arrested a suspect.

“As part of the investigation, police located other items, leading to a series of charge recommendations and approvals,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

According to police, Nicholas Marcel Benallick, a 39-year-old Kamloops man, is charged with 10 offences, including attempt to break and enter into a residence, loiter at night, forgery, possession of stolen property, possession of identification documents belonging to other people, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police said Benallick was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday, during which he received a release order until his next scheduled court date on Aug. 4.