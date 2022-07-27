Information from transit police helped to find wanted man in Kamloops, RCMP say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say a tip from a transit officer helped Mounties arrest a man wanted on warrants out of Saskatchewan.

According to Kamloops RCMP, Mounties used information provided by the tip to locate 50-year-old Christopher Douglas Birkbeck at a home on McGill Road on July 19.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the Saskatchewan warrants were extended into British Columbia, which allowed for Kamloops RCMP officers to arrest the man locally.

“This was a great collaboration between the Kamloops RCMP, transit police, and Saskatchewan law enforcement that saw a suspect wanted for numerous offences removed from the community,” Evelyn said in a news release.

Police said Birkbeck was held in custody to appear in a Saskatchewan court for charges including identity theft, personation with intent, fraud, and failure to comply, among other charges.