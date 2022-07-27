KFR says residents must remain vigilant as hot, dry conditions increase fire risk

Photo: Pranav Chaudrey The Kamloops East Interface fire on July 1.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is asking residents to be vigilant as the return of hot and dry conditions brings an increased risk of interface wildfires.

In a news release issued by the City of Kamloops and KFR, officials encouraged residents to stay on high alert when it comes to fire risk.

“Ensure cigarettes are extinguished and discarded in an appropriate manner. If you smoke in your vehicle, consider using an empty pop or water bottle to safely place cigarette butts for disposal later,” the statement said.

KFR said anyone who notices a wildfire should contact 911. When outside city limits, people can also call *5555 from a cell phone to report it to first responders.

According to KFR, when reporting a wildfire, residents should try to provide the exact location and size of the blaze — whether it's as big as a campfire, a car, or a football field.

Other key information includes the colour, density and volume of the smoke, wind speed and direction, the type of terrain in the area, and if there are any access roads near the wildfire.

First responders will also want to know if the fire appears to be near any homes or structures, the type of vegetation around it, and if anyone already appears to be fighting the wildfire.

The city said residents should also register for Voyent Alert!, the city’s emergency notification system, to receive any evacuation alerts or orders that may need to be issued.

“This system will be a vital way of alerting and updating the public,” the city said.

“If used, the notification will include important information about the event and instructions for if action is required.”

Residents can visit the City of Kamloops website for more details about registering for Voyent Alert!, and to find more information about emergency preparedness.