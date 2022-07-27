TNRD board of directors approves new review process for CAO

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s board of directors have approved a new performance review process for the regional district CAO.

At the board’s July 14 meeting, CAO Scott Hildebrand said implementing a performance review process was a recommendation that came out of BDO Canada’s forensic audit.

“I think it's something that's extremely important for the development of any CAO, and feel that this process needs to be firmly ingrained in our culture and how we do business,” Hildebrand said.

Amanda Ellison, the TNRD’s general manager for people and engagement, presented her recommended review process to the board, reminding directors that they hold the responsibility of managing the CAO’s performance.

Ellison said the process would involve creating a sub-committee comprised of the board chair and vice chair, two electoral area directors and two municipal directors, and facilitated by the general manager for people and engagement — a position currently held by herself.

“I'm proposing that we would send out a 360 degree evaluation to all members of the board, all of the CAO’s direct reports, and relevant external stakeholders,” Ellison said.

“We would then take that information with a small sub-committee that could review all of that information, collate it into something that's feasible to deliver to the whole board for approval and review, and then review it with the CAO.”

Ellison said she had identified a potential evaluation tool used by another provincial government that would help conduct an assessment of the CAO’s performance.

The evaluation includes nine categories covering topics like financial leadership, stewardship, ethics, integrity and accountability.

Arjun Singh, TNRD director and City of Kamloops councillor, asked if the TNRD should consider bringing in an external facilitator with expertise in local government performance management to work with the sub-committee and oversee the performance review process.

“Since your position reports to the CAO, there's some issues there potentially over time, right? So I just want to understand that better,” Singh said.

Eliison said this question formed part of her research. She said other local governments largely rely on internal staff, but she has found some external facilitators who could be involved.

“It comes at some costs, both in terms of financially but also risks since they're not as familiar with the players or the people or the strategic plan or the processes.”

Ellison said bringing in an external facilitator could be evaluated by the board annually, and the cost would range from $5,000 to $8,000.

Ellison recommended the board immediately form a sub-committee to embark on the performance review process, so feedback can be provided to the CAO by Sept. 30, 2022, before the fall election.

Hildebrand said he would prefer to have a performance review done as soon as possible by the current board.

“It's been two years since I've been here, and by the time we get a new board orientated and work with them for the next year, it may be three or even more years before a review will be done. So I would recommend that I would love to have one done now so that I can understand what my strengths and opportunities are from this board,” he said.

Ken Gillis, board chair, told the board to contact him within 48 hours of the July 14 meeting if they are interested in participating on the sub-committee.

The board of directors voted to approve the CAO performance review process.