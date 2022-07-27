Alzheimer Society says check in on loved ones with dementia as temperatures rise

Photo: Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is pressing locals to plan ahead for the heat wave and remember to check in on friends, family members or neighbours who are living with dementia.

This week, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures up to 40 C in the Kamloops area. A heat warning has been issued for the South Thompson.

Mary Beth Rutherford, support & education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Okanagan region, said people with dementia may not be able to communicate their needs and recognize when to ask for help.

This makes them particularly vulnerable to uncertainty and emotional trauma caused by the heat or other emergency situations.

“Sometimes they don't always fully grasp the concept of what might be going on,” Rutherford told Castanet Kamloops.

“They might not realize that the temperature is rising and might not think to drink water to cool themselves off.”

According to the Alzheimer Society, older adults and people living with dementia have an increased vulnerability to extreme heat.

Factors that place people at risk during high temperatures include living with a disability, a physical or mental illness, social isolation, a lack of access to resources, communication difficulties and spending the majority of time indoors.

The organization said research shows higher temperatures may be associated with worsening the symptoms of dementia.

Rutherford said residents should check in with neighbours, friends and family who are affected by the disease to ensure their safety.

“Check in, see how they're doing. You might want to bring over a jug of water,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said sometimes people with dementia won’t be receptive, but caregivers should not be discouraged.

“Sometimes you just have a more unique way of getting them to do some of the things," she said.

She said increased confusion or unusual behaviours can be an indication of overheating.

According to the Alzheimer Society, many with dementia stick to a routine and straying from the routine in the event of an emergency may be necessary, but can also be being confusing.

“If they're at a cooling centre, their confusion might even increase a little more, because it's not a familiar spot,” Rutherford explained.

“They're not aware of what's around them and the timing to do stuff.”

Rutherford said the best solution to combat this is to be proactive.

She said the heat is just starting, but as high temperatures are expected to persist as the week goes on, residents shouldn’t be waiting until there’s a problem to check in.

Rutherford said it's important to check in with neighbours before the heat, and establish a pattern of visiting each day.

“Spend time and sort of start a routine with them over the next course of the week. ... [It] would be pretty helpful for a person living with dementia," she said.

While periods of hot temperatures can be forecast ahead of time, the Alzheimer Society said unpredictable wildfires can be especially disruptive for people with dementia.

“In some cases, they have limited ability to understand what is happening and might be confused in an unfamiliar place during an evacuation and might take a while to adjust to a new environment,” Rutherford said.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. said planning ahead is vital for alleviating the stress someone living with dementia would feel due to sudden changes in locations and environment.

Those who have loved ones with dementia are also encouraged to pack an emergency kit and create an evacuation plan ensuring a quick response in an emergency.