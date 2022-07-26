197868
Kamloops  

Interior Health announces temporary closures for Clearwater, Lillooet ER's

Two Interior ER closures

- | Story: 377315

Interior Health has announced emergency departments in Lillooet and Clearwater will see temporarily closures over the next couple of days due to staffing issues.

The health authority said the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital emergency room in Clearwater will close from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Care emergency department will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday due to limited physician availability.

IH said Lillooet’s ER will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Both emergency rooms are typically open 24/7.

Residents in Clearwater and Lillooet who need emergency care while the ER’s are closed can call 911, or visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News