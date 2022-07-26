Interior Health announces temporary closures for Clearwater, Lillooet ER's

Photo: Contributed IH says emergency departments in Clearwater, Lillooet will have temporary closures due to limited staffing availability this week.

Interior Health has announced emergency departments in Lillooet and Clearwater will see temporarily closures over the next couple of days due to staffing issues.

The health authority said the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital emergency room in Clearwater will close from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Care emergency department will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday due to limited physician availability.

IH said Lillooet’s ER will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Both emergency rooms are typically open 24/7.

Residents in Clearwater and Lillooet who need emergency care while the ER’s are closed can call 911, or visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.