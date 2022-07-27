City of Kamloops says volunteer training underway for two future cooling centres

Photo: Castanet Staff Sandman Centre is operating as a cooling centre for residents who need to take shelter from heat. The City of Kamloops says it is training dozens of volunteers to run two additional cooling centres, but they likely won't be ready until the next heat event.

The City of Kamloops is training dozens of volunteers to run up to two additional indoor cooling centres in Valleyview and the North Shore, but staff say they likely won’t be ready until the next heat wave hits.

The Sandman Centre concourse — which the city identified as its primary cooling centre — was opened on Tuesday for residents needing shelter from this week’s rising temperatures.

The two additional cooling centre locations are Parkview Activity Centre and Valleyview Community Hall.

Linda Stride, the city’s recreation, health and wellness supervisor, said a call for cooling centre volunteers issued earlier in July prompted a “phenomenal” response, with 30 people stepping forward to help run the spaces.

Stride said volunteer training will begin Wednesday.

“As soon as we have all our volunteers trained, then we will be opening all three [cooling centres],” Stride said.

“It's likely not going to happen for this particular heat event, but any subsequent heat events in August and beyond, should we have enough volunteers who are able to work whatever days that lands on, then we will open all three.”

Stride said volunteer training will cover building operations, including how to open and close each facility, and how to sign in residents seeking shelter.

She said those working at Sandman Centre require some additional training as there are areas where residents can tag and store their belongings, and an area for people who are seeking shelter with pets.

Volunteers will also be trained on standard customer service and de-escalation practices, and will be taught how to identify signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

“They don't have to have first aid, but we do want to equip them with just some information on signs and symptoms of heat distress,” Stride said.

“If somebody does come in and they're looking way beyond too hot and all of that, then they can at least assess the situation and determine whether a cold cloth or an ice pack will suffice, or whether they need to call 911.”

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the South Thompson — which is in place until Saturday — with daytime highs forecast to hit 40 C later this week.

Stride said City of Kamloops staff are operating the Sandman Centre concourse, which is open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. daily until the end of this week's heat event, but there weren’t enough staff available to operate all three cooling centres.

Stride said she foresees other centres being able to open for future heat events depending on continued volunteer availability.

“Right now, we've scheduled volunteers for all three. That’s based on after we have done training with them this week, and that their availability doesn't change. Then I feel confident that we'll be able to open minimally two, if not three, during our next heat event,” Stride said.

In a news release issued Monday, the City of Kamloops said it is also working with community partners to ensure bottled water is being distributed to those most at risk of heat-related illness.

Outdoor heat relief options include the city’s four water parks, at Westsyde Centennial Park, Prince Charles Park, McDonald Park and Albert McGowan Park. Drinking fountains with potable water are located in several city parks.

More information on outdoor heat relief options is available on the City of Kamloops website.