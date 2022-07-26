Two new exhibits open at the KAC gallery this week

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council Goblin Valley by Angelina Brooymans

Two new exhibits are opening at the Old Courthouse this week.

Seldom Scene, an exhibit by Merritt artist Angelina Brooymans, will be set up in the Kamloops Arts Council Alcove Gallery and features scenic photos on canvas and framed paper.

An exhibit titled TNSC Members at the KAC will be displayed at KAC's Main and Hallway galleries. The exhibit features works from the Thompson-Nicola Shuswap Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

Both exhibits open Friday and run through August 20 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, located at 7 Seymour Street West.

The KAC Galleries are open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.