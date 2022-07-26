Police looking for public's help to locate missing woman

Photo: RCMP Samantha Bear

Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman last seen earlier this month.

According to police, Samantha Bear, age 29, was reported missing to police on Thursday. Police said she has connections to the Prince Albert area of Saskatchewan, as well as Medicine Hat and Edmonton, Alberta.

“Police are concerned for Samantha’s wellbeing and are hopeful that she, or someone who knows her, can help us confirm that she is safe,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Bear is described as a First Nations woman, standing five feet tall with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bear’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.