Person taken to hospital under Mental Health Act after three vehicle crash, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A three-vehicle on Friday ended with one person apprehended under the Mental Health Act, police say.

According to police, Mounties were called to a possible hit and run on the 400-block of Victoria Street, near the Overlander Bridge on Friday about 1:05 p.m.

At the scene, officers said they found two victim vehicles and a suspect vehicle damaged.

Kamloops RCMP said the suspect driver was found to be having a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital for treatment by police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to Friday's incident can call police at 250-828-3000.