Kamloops organizers for 55+ Games call for volunteers as August event nears

The Kamloops 2022 Canada 55+ Games are a month away, and organizers are putting out a call for volunteers to help out at the four day-long event.

The Kamloops Sports Council’s Elsa Poppleton, who is the director of volunteers for the Canada 55+ Games, said organizers are looking for upwards of 600 people to help out at the late August event.

“We rely heavily on the volunteers. And so our recent call out for volunteers for the games is super crucial to make sure that they happen successfully. You know, we wouldn't be able to do it without the volunteers,” Poppleton said.

According to the organizers, volunteers will need to commit to a minimum of four hours, with shifts averaging between four to six hours in length.

Poppleton said they are looking for people to help out in a variety of areas, but are also specifically looking for medical volunteers with level one first aid training.

“We’re super appreciative for the medical. Ceremonies, special events, any of the sports. …We’re looking for, a wide range of volunteers for different areas,” Poppleton said.

This year will be the first time Kamloops has hosted the 55+ Games since 1996. The Tournament Capital was named as the host for the games in 2020, but the event was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the games draw thousands of participants aged 55 and older from across the country to compete in events held at locations all over the city.

“We’re super excited to have everyone coming. We've got upwards of 2,800 participants registered. There's 26 different sports taking place throughout Kamloops in all of our sport venues,” Poppleton said.

Sporting events include hockey, tennis, pickleball, lawn bowling, running, swimming and track and field. There are bridge, cribbage and scrabble tournaments scheduled as well.

"Having Kamloops as the Tournament Capital is a great asset to us to be able to use all of those venues, which are so beautifully and well taken care of by our city,” she said.

“There’ll be a number of different special events, opening and closing ceremonies and a dance. So we're really looking forward just to having that community together, and everyone participating and having a good time after COVID and everything that we've been through.”

The games will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2022.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out an online form through the Kamloops 2022 Canada 55+ Games website.

“The support from the Kamloopsians is appreciated. And we'll get you slotted into any area that you would like to be a part of the games in. You’re super appreciated,” Poppleton said.