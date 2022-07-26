City applies for $25K grant to analyze gaps, barriers in services for aging adults

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops has applied for a $25,000 grant which, if awarded, will help staff better understand which community services are available for aging adults, and any gaps and barriers that exist.

Linda Stride, the city’s recreation, health and wellness supervisor, presented the grant application request during a council meeting on July 19.

Stride said the 2021 census showed Kamloops has 26,490 residents aged 60 and older — 27 per cent of the city’s total population.

“We know that we have some gaps in our community as far as how we're servicing our older adults, but we also know we have phenomenal partnerships in our community,” Stride said.

“We have some great opportunities, but we don't really have our finger on the pulse in this area. So we feel that this grant will assist us with that.”

Stride said the city was hoping to submit an application to the BC Healthy Communities’ Age-friendly Communities Grant Program to receive $25,000 in provincial funds.

If awarded, the money will go towards hiring a consultant to analyze available services and barriers for older adults, and to create an action plan.

"Some variations in people's health are genetic. However, longevity is often impacted by one's physical and social environments, including our neighbourhoods and our community,” Stride told council.

“Reducing the impact of the social determinants of health can be achieved through community design, planning and health promotion, much of which is already happening in our community.”

Stride said the analysis will provide “an age friendly lens” to the city’s upcoming review and update of its social plan. An analysis would also support goals and services put forward in the city's Recreation Master Plan.

Coun. Sadie Hunter asked if the consultant would look at Kamloops’ housing situation, factoring in types of appropriate housing and the built environment for seniors, if the study goes forward.

Stride said staff want a broad analysis of the community.

“That will include everything from physical, social, housing, transportation, health, all those things, because we feel we really just don't have our finger on the pulse,” Stride said.

“The hope is that we would come away with some recommendations in order to develop an action plan that we could come back and present to council.”

The grant application request was unanimously supported by mayor and council.

Stride told Castanet Kamloops the application and accompanying letters of support had been sent off by staff.

She said the city should hear back about their application by the end of August. If the funding request is successful, an RFP will be issued to find a consultant who can carry out the work.

"Now it's just a matter of waiting to see. I'm sure there's a number of applications, but we hope that based on what our project was going to entail, we hope that seems like a good plan for them and that we're successful. It'll be exciting," Stride said.