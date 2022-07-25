City of Kamloops launches contest for residents touring city's remarkable trees

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops is inviting residents to take its Urban Tree Tour and visit remarkable trees throughout the city for a chance to win prizes.

The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to take a self-guided tour of the city’s remarkable trees for a chance to win a catered picnic in a park.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said people can take selfies with at least three of 20 labelled trees identified in the city’s new Urban Tree Tour map, developed by city arborists and its geographic information system team.

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and civic facilities manager, said the contest is a great way to explore Kamloops and the city’s remarkable trees.

“The urban tree mapping project is something entirely unique to Kamloops, and something we’re very proud of,” Putnam said.

“Let’s all get out and enjoy the unique trees that make our community healthier, and maybe win something while you’re at it.”

The city said residents must tag Tourism Kamloops and the City of Kamloops in their selfies, and use the hashtag #KamTreeTour for a chance to win a prize. Photos should include all or a portion of the tree in the foreground or background.

The grand prize is a catered picnic for four people in a city park chosen by the winner. Other prizes include two $75 gift cards to local nurseries and Tourism Kamloops swag.

The Urban Tree Tour map can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

The contest is open until Aug. 30, 2022.